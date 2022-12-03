Fordham hosts Forbes and Tulane

Fordham Rams (7-1) at Tulane Green Wave (5-2)
The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 8.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is scoring 18.5 points per game with 0.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Tulane.
Darius Quisenberry is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.