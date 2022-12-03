Fordham hosts Forbes and Tulane

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fordham Rams (7-1) at Tulane Green Wave (5-2) New Orleans; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tulane -11; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Fordham Rams after Jaylen Forbes scored 26 points in Tulane’s 75-60 win against the UL Monroe Warhawks. The Green Wave are 4-0 on their home court. Tulane is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Rams have gone 0-1 away from home. Fordham is seventh in the A-10 with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Abdou Tsimbila averaging 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cook is scoring 18.5 points per game with 0.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Green Wave. Forbes is averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for Tulane.

Darius Quisenberry is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17 points and 3.4 assists. Khalid Moore is averaging 14.4 points for Fordham.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article