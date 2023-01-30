Fordham hosts Saint Louis following Moore's 30-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Louis Billikens (15-6, 7-1 A-10) at Fordham Rams (17-4, 5-3 A-10) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts the Saint Louis Billikens after Khalid Moore scored 30 points in Fordham’s 85-70 victory against the George Washington Colonials. The Rams have gone 13-2 in home games. Fordham scores 72.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Billikens are 7-1 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Rams. Kyle Rose is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Yuri Collins is averaging 12.1 points and 10.6 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Billikens: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

