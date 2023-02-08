Fordham hosts UMass following Cross' 28-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UMass Minutemen (13-10, 4-7 A-10) at Fordham Rams (18-5, 6-4 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fordham -6.5; over/under is 146.5 BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays the Fordham Rams after Matt Cross scored 28 points in UMass’ 93-78 loss to the Davidson Wildcats. The Rams are 14-2 on their home court. Fordham is fourth in the A-10 scoring 72.2 points while shooting 42.4% from the field.

The Minutemen are 4-7 against conference opponents. UMass is 5-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rams and Minutemen face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is scoring 16.7 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Khalid Moore is averaging 15.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Fordham.

Keon Thompson is averaging 4.8 points for the Minutemen. Cross is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

