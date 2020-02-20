TEAM LEADERS: Fordham’s Jalen Cobb has averaged 11.1 points while Antwon Portley has put up 10.4 points. For the Minutemen, Tre Mitchell has averaged 16.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Carl Pierre has put up 12.7 points.MIGHTY MITCHELL: Mitchell has connected on 29.2 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Minutemen are 0-7 when they score 61 points or fewer and 11-8 when they exceed 61 points. The Rams are 0-12 when allowing 62 or more points and 7-6 when holding opponents below 62.

AD

COMING UP SHORT: UMass has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 63.9 points and allowing 82.3 points during those contests. Fordham has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 54 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 61.5 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 15th among Division I teams. The UMass offense has averaged 69.2 points through 26 games (ranked 217th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com