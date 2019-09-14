SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Zach Davis rushed for 140 yards and a key fourth-quarter touchdown and Fordham rallied in the final period to defeat Bryant 29-14 on Saturday.

The Rams (1-2) scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 14-6 deficit. After Fordham’s Andrew Mevis kicked his third field goal of the game, Fo Kokosioulis caught a 45-yard touchdown pass from Tim DeMorat to give the Rams their first lead, 15-14. Davis scored on a 48-yard run and the Rams had an eight-point cushion at 22-14. Fordham then held on downs in Bryant territory and two plays later DeMorat ran 20 yards for a touchdown and the final margin.

The Fordham defense, led by Rya Greenhagan with seven solo tackles and three assists, held Bryant (0-3) to 238 yards of offense.

The Bulldogs’ Daniel Adeboboye carried 22 times for 99 yards and a touchdown. Chris Hindle completed 14 of 25 passes for 137 yards and his 38-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Frederick gave Bryant a 14-6 lead early in the third quarter.

DeMorat completed 15 of 33 passes for 187 yards with an interception and the one touchdown. He was sacked four times.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.