Fordham (11-14, 2-10) vs. Richmond (10-15, 4-8)

Robins Center, Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A10 foes meet as Fordham matches up against Richmond. Fordham needed overtime to beat Rhode Island by three points on Saturday, while Richmond fell to VCU on Wednesday, 81-60.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Richmond’s Grant Golden has averaged 17.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while Jacob Gilyard has put up 16.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.2 steals. For the Rams, Nick Honor has averaged 16 points while Antwon Portley has put up 12 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Honor has had his hand in 46 percent of all Fordham field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Richmond is 0-14 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 10-1 when it scores at least 71.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Fordham is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Rams are 4-14 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has committed a turnover on just 16 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all A10 teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

