Fordham (11-17, 2-13) vs. Davidson (20-8, 11-4)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson goes for the season sweep over Fordham after winning the previous matchup in New York. The teams last played each other on Feb. 12, when the Wildcats shot 50.9 percent from the field while holding Fordham to just 38.3 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson has averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and 4.7 assists while Kellan Grady has put up 16.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Rams, Nick Honor has averaged 15.8 points while Antwon Portley has put up 11.6 points.

KEY FACILITATOR: Gudmundsson has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Davidson field goals over the last three games. Gudmundsson has accounted for 19 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rams. Davidson has an assist on 42 of 74 field goals (56.8 percent) across its past three contests while Fordham has assists on 24 of 63 field goals (38.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fordham and Davidson are the class of the A10 when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Rams are ranked second in the conference with 8.9 3-pointers made per game this season while the Wildcats are ranked first with 9.4 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.