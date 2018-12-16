NEW YORK — Antwon Portley scored 22 points and Fordham slowed down high-scoring Howard 74-67 on Sunday.

Portley powered the Rams (8-3), making 5-of-9 3-pointers, grabbing seven rebounds and adding four assists and three steals. Jalen Cobb scored 13 points and freshman Nick Honor, who averages 18.3 points per game, added 11 points.

Howard (6-5), among the national leaders in scoring at 88 points per game, was held to 26 points in the first half and Fordham led 29-26 at the break.

Howard’s RJ Cole, Chad Lott and Charles Williams combine to average 57 points per game. Howard did not reach that mark as a team until 2:37 remained. Cole led the Bison with 18 points, Williams scored 16 and Lott managed five points, all on free throws.

