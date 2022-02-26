The Rams are 6-8 against A-10 opponents. Fordham is 6-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won the last meeting 69-66 on Jan. 22. Luka Brajkovic scored 21 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Loyer is averaging 16.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Wildcats. Brajkovic is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.
Darius Quisenberry is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.
Rams: 4-6, averaging 57.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.
