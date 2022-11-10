Fordham visits No. 10 Arkansas following Council's 22-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arkansas hosts the Fordham Rams after Ricky Council IV scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 76-58 win over the North Dakota State Bison.

Arkansas went 28-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point distance last season.