Fordham visits No. 10 Arkansas following Council's 22-point game

Fordham Rams (1-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0)
Fayetteville, Arkansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Arkansas hosts the Fordham Rams after Ricky Council IV scored 22 points in Arkansas’ 76-58 win over the North Dakota State Bison.
Arkansas went 28-9 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Razorbacks averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point distance last season.
Fordham finished 3-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Rams averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free throw line and 22.2 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.