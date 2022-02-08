The Rams are 3-6 in A-10 play. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 scoring 68.8 points per game and is shooting 40.7%.
The Bonnies and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bonnies. Dominick Welch is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.
Darius Quisenberry is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Rams. Chuba Ohams is averaging 8.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fordham.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.
Rams: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.
