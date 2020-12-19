The Matadors shot 17 for 49 (35%). TJ Starks scored 13 points and Atin Wright 10.
Foreman scored 11 straight for Cal and the Matadors never recovered. He made a pair of 3-pointers, added a three-point play and a pair of free throws. A 15-11 lead turned into a 26-14 advantage with 9:54 before halftime. The Bears trailed by double digits the rest of the way.
Cal is 8-0 all-time against CSUN (3-3) and before Saturday last faced the Matadors in an 83-63 win in Berkeley on Nov. 28, 2017.
The matchup was added to Cal’s schedule after the Bears’ trip to face Boston College on Tuesday, Dec. 22 was canceled due to caution surrounding COVID-19.
