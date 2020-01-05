Andrew Fleming’s 3 2-1/2 minutes into the second half brought Maine within 37-31, but Foreman and Latimer each wrapped 3s around an Olaniyi dunk and the Seawolves led by double figures the rest of the way.
Nedeljko Prijovic led the Black Bears (4-11) with 17 points.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.