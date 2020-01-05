Stony Brook (10-6) never trailed and built a 21-9 lead when Otchere threw down a dunk with 7:26 before halftime. Peter Stumer’s 3-pointer five minutes later reduced the Black Bears’ deficit to 29-22, but Otchere made two free throws, Olaniyi made 1 of 2 from the foul line and Foreman hit a 3 to push the lead back to double digits to end the half.