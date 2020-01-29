Stony Brook led 39-36 at halftime but used a 13-0 run and held UMass Lowell scoreless for 6 minutes to lead 58-48 by the 8:30 mark.

The River Hawks (8-14, 2-5) used a 15-3 rally to pull ahead, 63-61 before Foreman and Latimer answered with consecutive 3-pointers. Latimer shortly thereafter also drained another trey to open a 70-65 lead with 3:10 to go and the Seawolves held on.

Christian Lutete had 27 points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks, who have lost four games in a row. Obadiah Noel added 20 points and nine rebounds. Connor Withers had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Stony Brook matches up against Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Saturday. UMass Lowell plays New Hampshire at home on Saturday.

