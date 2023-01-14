No. 2 Stanford women pull away in 4th to beat No. 8 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Haley Jones scored 16 points, Cameron Brink added 12 and second-ranked Stanford scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 72-59 victory over No. 8 UCLA on Friday night.
Charisma Osborne and Gina Conti scored 13 points apiece and Emily Bessoir had 10 for UCLA (14-3, 3-2).
Stanford led 51-49 going into the fourth quarter when Brink took over. The junior scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots in the quarter as the Cardinal jumped out to a 66-49 advantage.
UCLA missed 12 shots and committed four turnovers before Conti hit a 3-pointer with 1:53 remaining for the Bruins first points.
COLORADO 72, NO. 14 ARIZONA 64
BOULDER, Colo. — Frida Formann made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Aaronette Vonleh had 14 points and nine rebounds and Colorado beat Arizona.
Colorado (14-3, 5-1 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games against ranked opponents for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Buffaloes have won their last six games overall and 11 straight at home.
Cate Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds for Arizona (14-3, 4-2).
NO. 21 OREGON 65, WASHINGTON 58
EUGENE, Ore. — Te-Hina Paopao had 16 points and five assists and Oregon beat Washington for the 10th straight time.
Taya Hanson hit all four of her 3-pointers and scored 15 points off the bench for the Ducks (13-4, 4-2 Pac-12). Grace VanSlooten had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Delayah Daniels and Haley Van Dyke both scored 14 points for Washington (9-6, 1-4). The Huskies have lost five of six.
