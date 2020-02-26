Tamburo also was an assistant coach at Arizona State and Iowa following two years in the Army.
He was a three-year letter-winner at Michigan State from 1950-52 and an All-American after leading the Spartans to a 9-0 record and the 1952 national championship. Tamburo also played linebacker for the Spartans, who won two national championships and went a combined 26-1 during his three seasons there.
