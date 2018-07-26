HELENA, Mont. — Longtime Carroll College football coach Bob Petrino Sr., the father of Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino and Idaho coach Paul Petrino, has died at his home in Montana. He was 81.

The Carroll athletic department said Petrino died Thursday in Helena. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Petrino was the head coach at Carroll from 1971 until 1998, a 28-year run that saw the Saints post a 163-90-2 record. Carroll had 20 winning seasons, won 15 Frontier Conference championships and qualified for the NAIA playoffs six times. Bobby and Paul both played quarterback at Carroll, running their father’s option offense.

Petrino is a member of the NAIA and Carroll College halls of fame.

He is also survived by his wife Patsy and daughters Jolene Dow, Kellie Samson and Rosie Ellendsen.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

