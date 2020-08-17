Grant became the coach at Colorado State for the 1987-88 season. In four seasons, Grant went 81-46 and took the Rams to two NCAA Tournaments.
He retired in 1991 with a career record of 275-120. Grant also was inducted into the Colorado State Athletics Hall of Fame and the National Junior College Basketball Hall of Fame.
“I remember two things about Coach Grant: How much his players loved him, and how passionate he was about CSU,” longtime CSU sports information director Gary Ozzello said. “He told me 20 years ago he had already purchased a Green & Gold casket to be buried in. He brought the magic back to Moby (Arena).”
