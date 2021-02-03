“It’s very valuable to have a guy who has been a head coach in two different places in our conference,” Smart said. “He knows the ins and outs of this conference. He can help our staff, our coaches, in a lot of ways. I’m excited to be able to have him join us.”

Muschamp was fired by South Carolina midway through the 2020 season. The Gamecocks were 2-5 when the firing was announced on Nov. 15, leaving him 28-30 in his fifth season. Muschamp is 58-51 overall, including 28-21 at Florida from 2011-14.

“He’s already made a lot of strides in terms of helping me, helping our staff,” Smart said. “He’s going to be able to help coach the coaches.”

Muschamp’s role as analyst may be only a short-term situation. Smart said Muschamp, 49, plans to seek another coaching position.

“I would say any time you’re an aspiring coach, you want to get on the field,” Smart said. “You want an opportunity to go coach on the grass. I know he is not through with his coaching days. That’s really important for him to be able to get out there and have the relationships and go develop a position group and go coach.”

Smart said Muschamp’s position at Georgia was finalized last week.

Another former Georgia player and assistant coach, Mike Bobo, served as South Carolina’s interim coach after Muschamp was fired. Following the season, Frank Beamer was hired as coach.

Muschamp’s son, Jackson, is a walk-on quarterback at Georgia.

“His family has been his focus recently,” Smart said. “I know he feels like he has moved his family all over the country. This is an opportunity for him to get back with them and be with them and be able to watch his son play.”

