Beaty hasn’t worked in football since he was fired by Kansas in 2018 and the subsequent NCAA investigation. During a news conference on Thursday, he said he plans to get back on the sidelines now that the allegations are behind him.
“Today’s a great day because when you get your name back — and you only get one of those — getting your good name back ... I’m very fortunate, because a lot of times it doesn’t happen,” Beaty said.
Former Kansas athletic director Jeff Long fired Beaty in November 2018 after he posted a 6-42 record in nearly four seasons.
Beaty was cited in the NCAA’s notice of allegations sent to Kansas in September 2019 as the school self-reported violations involving claims that former video coordinator Jeff Love instructed players during Beaty’s tenure. That would violate the NCAA’s prohibition against non-coaching staff members instructing players.
Beaty’s attorney, Mike Lyons, said Thursday’s announcement was “vindication” for Beaty, who he said had been held back by a “phony investigation” Kansas conducted to get out of paying Beaty a $3 million buyout after he was fired.
Beaty sued the school in March 2019 after it withheld the buyout, in part because of the investigation and the claim that Beaty committed a Level II NCAA violation. In June 2020, the two sides agreed to a $2.55 million settlement.
Beaty was replaced by Les Miles, who left after two seasons in a mutual agreement with Kansas amid sexual misconduct allegations while he was coach at LSU. Long resigned as athletic director shortly after Miles’ departure.