Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said Thompson’s scoring and playmaking ability stand out.
“We are thrilled to have Bryce join the Oklahoma State basketball family,” Boynton said. “I’ve known him and his family for several years and have watched him grow through pure hard work and determination to become his best.”
Thompson joins Syracuse transfer Woody Newton and Texas Tech transfer Tyreek Smith as additions to the Oklahoma State roster this offseason.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25