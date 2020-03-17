The 24-year-old athlete won the 2017 NCAA title representing Texas A&M University, two months before competing at the worlds in London.
At his disciplinary hearing in London, the panel dismissed a claim that Kyriazis was accidentally contaminated by a prohibited substance used by a housemate for bodybuilding.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.