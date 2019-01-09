EUGENE, Ore. — Former Oregon football player Doug Brenner has filed a lawsuit against the university, the NCAA, former coach Willie Taggart and a former strength coach for negligence over a strenuous workout that sent him and two other players to the hospital.

Brenner is seeking $11.5 million in damages from the January 2017 workout that caused rhabdomyolysis and other injuries, the lawsuit said.

Rhabdomyolysis is a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when muscle tissue breaks down and leaks into the blood. The condition can cause kidney damage.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Multnomah County Circuit Court in Oregon, claims the school failed to regulate or supervise the workouts, and alleges that Taggart and former strength coach Irele Oderinde were negligent in imposing them. It also claims that the NCAA has failed to address such practices.

Taggart was coach at Oregon for one season before leaving for Florida State. Oderinde is currently on his staff.

