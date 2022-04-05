Former Purdue, Charlotte, USF coach Lee Rose dies at 85

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lee Rose, who led Purdue and Charlotte to the men’s Final Four, has died. He was 85.
After that, he spent the next six years at South Florida amassing a 106-69 record, although the Bulls never made the NCAA Tournament.
Rose moved from a 27-year collegiate coaching into the NBA as an assistant coach with San Antonio, New Jersey, Milwaukee and the Charlotte Hornets and Bobcats.
Through it all, Rose remained a fan of the Charlotte 49ers program, regularly attending home basketball games at Halton Arena after retiring. He was elected to the Charlotte 49ers Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020 as a member of its inaugural class.
“I am deeply honored to be named to the Inaugural Class for the (49ers) Athletic Hall of Fame,” Rose said at the time. “The team was known as the ‘Mean Green’ and came from being an unknown to the national stage.”
He is survived by his wife, Eleanor, their sons Mike and Mark and four grandchildren.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25