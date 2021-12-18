Hofstra (7-5) was led by former Arkansas big man Abayomi Iyiola, who finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
The Razorbacks (9-2) failed to put their 22-point loss to Oklahoma a week ago behind them, and has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January 2021. JD Notae scored 20 points for Arkansas, and Chris Lykes had 19.
Hofstra led 40-32 at halftime, and didn’t relinquish the lead in the second half.
Arkansas fell to 2-1 in its all-time series against Hofstra, which came in with two down-to-the-wire road losses against ranked teams in November — then-No. 15 Houston and then-No. 20 Maryland.
UP NEXT
Hofstra: At Monmouth on Wednesday.
Arkansas: Hosts Elon on Tuesday before starting SEC conference play.
