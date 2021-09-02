He left Syracuse after 15 seasons in charge when he was accused by former players and staff of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact. Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season.
Two former players defended Hillsman on social media when the new allegations surfaced.
“Having Coach Q is a privilege for this club,” Leganés club president José Ramos said.
Leganés will open the league season at Zaragoza on Sept. 25.
