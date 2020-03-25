Edwards, who was from New York City, played three seasons for the Aggies from 1991-94 after transferring from Georgetown. He is second to Alex Caruso on Texas A&M’s career list in assists (602) and steals (228). Edwards averaged 13.5 points per game.
Texas A&M reached the NIT when Edwards was a senior, losing in the first round to New Orleans. Edwards finished third nationally in assists in 1993-94 with a school-record 265.
Edwards played 31 games at Georgetown in 1989-90, averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 assists in 20 minutes per game before transferring and sitting out a year.
Former Texas A&M athletic trainer Mike Ricke recalled a game when Edwards wouldn’t come out after taking an elbow to the head and suffering a cut that required treatment.
“Dave was such a competitor,” Ricke said. “He was such an awesome passer. If you were on the floor you better be ready because he would fire a pass to you and it had some mustard on it.”
