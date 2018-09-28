STORRS, Conn. — Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie confirmed he received a letter from the NCAA, accusing him of violations while at the school.

The allegations were first reported Friday by ESPN, which says the most serious is an unethical conduct charge for allegedly provided false or misleading information about phone calls between Hall of Famer Ray Allen, San Antonio Spurs guard Rudy Gay and a recruit.

Ollie was fired by UConn in March “for cause,” which would allow the school to withhold $10 million left on his contract. The school later released documents outlining alleged NCAA violations under Ollie.

Ollie is challenging the school’s decision. His attorney, Jim Parenteau, issued a statement Friday night disputing the charges and saying he “is disappointed that the NCAA has chosen to align itself with the University of Connecticut in the pending arbitration.”

The school also received the NCAA letter, but according to ESPN was not named as being at fault in the notice of allegations.

