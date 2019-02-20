NASHVILLE, Tenn. — June Stewart, a longtime Vanderbilt athletic official and the first female president of the College Sports Information Directors of America, has died. She was 78.

Tammy Boclair, a former CoSIDA president, said she was with Stewart’s family when Stewart died Tuesday in Nashville after battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Stewart worked at Vanderbilt from 1973-2001 in various roles, including associate athletic director for all non-revenue sports. She was elected president of CoSIDA in 1990-91. She also was part of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Committee.

She was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and was part of the Vanderbilt Athletics Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 2008. She also is part of the CoSIDA Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Writers Hall of Fame.

