University spokesman Victor Balta said Saturday that two students reported accusations of sexual assault by Carter to Washington’s Title IX office earlier this year. In each case, an administrative hearing officer determined Carter had violated the school’s policy against sexual assault.
Carter’s suspension was finalized earlier this week following unsuccessful appeals of both cases. The suspension from was for three quarters, through next summer. Balta said the first complaint against Carter came in January and the second in March.
The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 12.2 points last season as a junior.
“After much prayer and conversation with my family. I have decided to leave the University of Washington and pursue my professional career,” Carter tweeted. “Coach (Mike) Hopkins and the University of Washington has brought out the best in me. For that I will forever be thankful. Forever a Husky!”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.