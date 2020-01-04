Forrest scored at the basket to cut the Eagles’lead to one, 72-71 with :41 left. Ike Smith missed a jumper to pad the lead with six seconds left, Hunter Seacat grabbed the defensive rebound to set up Forrest’s game-winner.
Forrest was just 3 of 11 from long range but finished with 25 points to lead the Mountaineers (9-6, 3-1). Oshowen Williams added 20 points and Kendall Lewis contributed 11.
Simeon Carter had 15 points off the bench to lead Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-1). Quan Jackson and Ike Smith each added 13 points and David Lee Jones Jr. contributed 11.
