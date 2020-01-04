BOONE, N.C. — Justin Forrest hit a 3-pointer with one second left to give Appalachian State its first lead of the second half to win a Sun Belt Conference battle with Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Appalachian State led by nine midway through the first half and held the lead the first 15 minutes. But Georgia Southern closed the first half on a 27-8 run and led by 10, 39-39 at intermission. The Mountaineers managed to pull even twice in the second half.