Forrest and the Presbyterian Blue Hose visit conference foe Longwood

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-20, 1-11 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-9, 8-4 Big South) Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Forrest and the Presbyterian Blue Hose take on Isaiah Wilkins and the Longwood Lancers in Big South action. The Lancers are 10-2 in home games. Longwood scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Blue Hose have gone 1-11 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeShaun Wade is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 9.6 points. Wilkins is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Forrest is averaging 12.2 points for the Blue Hose. Crosby James is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

