Ty Gordon had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (9-20, 5-13), whose losing streak reached five games.
The Mountaineers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Appalachian State defeated Troy 70-65 on Dec. 21. Appalachian State faces Coastal Carolina at home next Saturday. Troy takes on South Alabama on the road next Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.