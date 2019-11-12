Adrian Delph had 19 points, 14 in the first half, for Appalachian State (2-1).
Seth LeDay had 20 points for the Pirates (1-2). Brandon Suggs added 12 points. Jayden Gardner had 11 points.
Appalachian State plays Montana State on Friday. East Carolina matches up against Liberty at home on Saturday.
