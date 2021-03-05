Jalen Jordan had 17 points for the Blue Raiders (5-17, 3-13), who have now lost six consecutive games. Jordan Davis added 12 points. Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss had eight rebounds.
The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. Florida Atlantic defeated Middle Tennessee 80-50 on Thursday.
