Jhivvan Jackson had 38 points for the Roadrunners (12-16, 6-9) on 13-of-24 shooting. He made 8 of 16 3-pointers, matching his career high for the fourth time. Luka Barisic added 12 points. Keaton Wallace had 11 points.
The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners for the season. Florida Atlantic defeated UTSA 79-64 on Jan. 2.
Florida Atlantic matches up against Old Dominion on the road on Sunday. UTSA plays UAB at home on Sunday.
