Appalachian State achieved season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists.
Nick Stampley had 19 points for the Trojans (6-5, 1-1). Kam Woods added 14 points.
Troy defeated Appalachian State 69-56 on Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.