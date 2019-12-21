Darian Adams had 13 points for the Trojans (5-8, 1-1). Charles Norman added 12 points. Jakevan Leftridge had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Appalachian State takes on North Carolina State on the road next Sunday. Troy matches up against Louisiana-Monroe on the road next Thursday.
___
___
