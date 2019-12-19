The Division II Spartans’ 35 points on 25.0 percent shooting (11-for-44) represented the worst marks by a Florida Atlantic opponent this season.
Pat Bacon had 15 points for the Spartans. Gio Diaz added 11 points. Martin Lakovic had 4 points.
Florida Atlantic takes on Mercer on the road on Sunday.
