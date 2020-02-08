Texas State called time out after Forrest’s 3, but Caleb Asberry missed his last-second 3-point attempt to tie.
O’Showen Williams scored 19 points after hitting 4 3s. Forrest had 14 points and seven assists for Appalachian State (14-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Hunter Seacat added 10 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Texas State scored a season-low 21 second-half points. Caleb Asberry had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (15-10, 8-6). Mason Harrell added 11 points. Marlin Davis had a career-high 11 assists.
The Mountaineers evened the season series against the Bobcats with the win. Texas State defeated Appalachian State 82-57 on Jan. 11. Appalachian State takes on Georgia State on the road on Thursday. Texas State plays Arkansas-Little Rock at home on Thursday.
