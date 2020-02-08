The Bobcats held a 36-31 lead at intermission and pushed to eight points less than two minutes into the second half. Alonzo Sule’s jumper with 8:45 to play gave Texas State a 55-48 lead, but the Bobcats would not score again until Isiah Small scored at the basket to tie the Mountaineers at 57-57 with 1:22 to play.