GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Kason Harrell scored 22 points, John Konchar added 18 and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Purdue Fort Wayne never trailed in beating North Dakota 84-73 on Saturday in the Fighting Hawks’ Summit League debut that was postponed from Friday due to hazardous winter weather.

Matt Holba scored 13 points with three 3-pointers, Dylan Carl added 12 points with eight rebounds and Dee Montgomery scored 10 for the Mastodons (9-7, 1-0), who held the Fighting Hawks to 39 percent shooting to win their third straight.

Leading 46-30 at halftime, Carl scored four straight for a 50-32 Mastodons’ lead early in the second half, but North Dakota closed to within 69-63 with 4:05 to play on a 6-2 run capped by Marlon Stewart’s layup. Konchar scored four in a 10-2 run for a 79-65 lead and Matt Weir iced it with five free throws in the final 49 seconds.

Aanen Moody hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points, Stewart scored 18 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Kienan Walter added 14 points with eight boards for North Dakota (6-8, 0-1), which has lost three straight.

The Fighting Hawks were previously members of the Big Sky and Great West conferences since moving to Division I.

