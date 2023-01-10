Foster leads Furman against Mercer after 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (7-10, 0-4 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits the Mercer Bears after Marcus Foster scored 21 points in Furman’s 70-56 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. The Bears are 4-3 in home games. Mercer scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Paladins have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bears. Kamar Robertson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Mike Bothwell is averaging 19.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

