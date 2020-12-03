Hunter Thompson scored 7 points despite entering the contest as the Cowboys’ second leading scorer at 16.0 points per game. He made 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).
Keaston Willis had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals (1-2). Josh Morgan added 18 points. Marcus Larsson had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
