Foster, Monmouth Hawks host the Drexel Dragons

Drexel Dragons (13-10, 7-4 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-20, 2-8 CAA)
The Dragons are 7-4 in conference matchups. Drexel is 6-5 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Monmouth.
Justin Moore is averaging 9.4 points for the Dragons. Amari Williams is averaging 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the last 10 games for Drexel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.
Dragons: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.