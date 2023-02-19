Foster's 15 help Furman beat East Tennessee State 83-79

Foster also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Paladins (22-7, 13-3 Southern Conference). Garrett Hien scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor. JP Pegues was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points. Jalen Slawson added 11 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.