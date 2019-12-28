Seattle trailed by 14 with 2:33 left in the first half but scored the final eight points of period to trail by just six, 36-30, at intermission. Saint Mary’s opened the second half with 13-0 run over the first five minutes to push the lead to a 19-point advantage.
Alex Ducas hit 6 of 7 shots from the field and posted 16 points and eight rebounds for Saint Mary’s (13-2). Jordan Ford added 15 points and Malik Fitts had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Terrell Brown had 22 points to lead Seattle (7-8). Morgan Means contributed 11.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.