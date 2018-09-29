THIBODAUX, La. — Chase Fourcade threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two more scores to help lead Nicholls to a 50-27 thumping of Lamar in Southland Conference play on Saturday.

The Nicholls’ defense got the Colonels on the board first when Austin Dickerson picked off a Darrel Colbert Jr. pass and returned it 26 yards for a score with 11:23 left in the first quarter. The defenders continued to thwart Lamar, holding the Cardinals to 371 total yards and 10 points in the final half while the Colonels racked up 613 total yards.

Julien Gums rushed for 152 yards on 10 carries with one touchdown for Nicholls (3-2, 2-1) which has won two straight after opening league play with a 20-10 loss to McNeese.

The Colonels broke open a tight game when Fourcade hit Dai’Jean Dixon from the 10 for a score and Gums broke for a 68-yard touchdown sprint to give Nicholls a 27-17 halftime advantage.

Colbert threw for 159 yards and a score for Lamar (1-4, 0-3).

