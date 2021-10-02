Robert Morris cut its deficit to six on their first possession of the third quarter on Jonathan Wynn’s 40-yard TD run, but the Colonials would get no closer. Martin scored on a 13-yard run to make it 27-14 after three periods. Fowler added a 1-yard TD pass to Nick Dobson in the fourth quarter and Martin capped the scoring with a 14-yard scoring run with 4:56 to play.
Fowler completed 15 of 20 passes for 206 yards with one interception for the Aggies.
Martin completed 17 of 31 passes for 203 yards with one pick for the Colonials. Robert Morris gained just 257 total yards, while yielding 446.
