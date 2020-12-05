Scott Blakney had 12 points for the Vandals (0-2, 0-2). DeAndre Robinson added 10 points.
The Hornets improved to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Sacramento State defeated Idaho 77-55 last Thursday.
___
___
