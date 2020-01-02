Mylik Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (5-9, 0-3), whose losing streak reached six games. Dou Gueye added 14 points and nine rebounds. Russell had 12 points and six assists.

AD

Jalen Johnson was held to 4 points. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 16 points per game, he was 0 of 6 from 3-point range.

AD

South Alabama plays Louisiana-Monroe on the road on Saturday. Louisiana-Lafayette plays Troy at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD